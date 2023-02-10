Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Pic With Winner Trophy Goes Viral On Social Media, Netizens React

With the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 this weekend, social media is speculating the winner of the show. The top 5 finalists on the show currently are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot.

Recently, a picture of fan favorite contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary posing along with the winner’s trophy of this season went viral on social media. The picture was also shared by Arshi Khan on her Twitter account to extend support to the Bigg Boss 16 contestant.

Taking to her social media account, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Three trends running simultaneously .. For me PRIYANKA OWNS TROPHY.” Take a look:

Three trends running simultaneously .. For me

PRIYANKA OWNS TROPHY pic.twitter.com/WGrFmDvXjj — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) February 6, 2023

Soon, the picture of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 went viral on social media. Several fans took to the comments section of Arshi’s post to react to the image.

“Thank you so much Arshii 😍😍 You Can't imagine how much we love Priyanka ye trend hmare pyar ka saboot ha bas,” wrote one user. Another comment read, “OMG ! This is gonna happen TROPHY KI HAQDAAR PRIYANKA.”

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will be taking place in two parts, on Saturday and Sunday this weekend. The show will also mark the return of its host Salman Khan who will be coming back to his host duties after 2 weeks.

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will witness several interesting performances by housemates who were on the show this season. A special dance performance of fan favorite duo Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, who will be making the audiences swoon with a romantic dance.

It is also being reported that all housemates will be performing for a group act on the grand finale night. Iulia Vantur will also be present on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 to promote her new song.