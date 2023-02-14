Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Numerological Predictions Revealed; Love Life, Career And More

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 was held on Sunday, with rapper MC Stan being declared the winner of the reality show. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were announced as the first and second runner-up of the show.

While fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were left disappointed over her losing Bigg Boss 16, the reality show seems to be just another stop for the actor, who already has a plethora of films and shows lined up for her.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been offered a role in Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Dunki. Though the news has not been confirmed or denied by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, she recently revealed that she felt overjoyed by the news.

According to reports, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be ruling the industry in the coming years. “Priyanka’s empathy and attitude to be joyous and happy in every moment of time and being elated in the victory of others (even opponents) sets her apart from the league, and she is going to be here and rule the industry for the coming decade or so,” a report in Pinkvilla revealed.

The report further added, “A summative assessment for her during 2023 and 2024 promises her big debuts on a large screen with notable names in the industry, and she would be appreciated and recognized for her skills and acting.”

Reportedly, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be in the news in the later half of this year and the next year for her romantic relationships. “She would also win hearts for her association with social causes and charity. Her number promises her national award and other recognitions over the next few years to come,” the report in Pinkvilla added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was also offered Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show, Naagin. The actor has also been approached for Rajkumar Hirani’s next. Reportedly, Priyanka was recommended for the role by none other than Salman Khan.