Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Father Reacts To Salman Khan Scolding Her On Show, 'It's Too Much Sometimes'

Bigg Boss 16's family week saw contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary opening up about how their father reacts when the host Salman Khan scolds her during the weekend episodes. It is pertinent to note that Yogesh came on the show in order to support Priyanka.

In a conversation with ETimes, Yogesh Choudhary said, "Papa was also saying the other day at home that he feels Salman sir thoda zyada gussa kar dete hai (Salman scolds her very much sometimes)." He further added, "I feel Papa Salman sir se zyada age ke hai toh woh bol sakte hain. I feel parents ko thoda lagta bhi hai zyada (I think our father is elder to Salman sir so he can say, I also feel parents feel really bad when their kids get scolded )."

Yogesh further talked about her sister's game inside the house. He asserted, "But I think Priyanka di is playing really well and if Salman sir scolds di also then it is for her own good. She takes it in a positive manner and improves her game too."

Priyanka Choudhary is touted as one of the most strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 16. Recently, there were rumours that she was romantically involved with ex-contestant Ankit Gupta.

Opening up about the same, she went to the confession room and said, "I am simple girl jise shadi bhi karni hai, ghar basana hai. Ankit ke case ko lekar main zaada emotional ho rahi hu aur is poore cheez mein main galat padd gai. Logon ke liye meri image yahi hojaegi ki bahut chik chik karti hai (I want to get married, settle down. I am getting too emotional about Ankit and I feel stuck in all of it. That's how people will think of me now that I nag a lot)."