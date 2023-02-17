Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Star In Salman Khan’s Next Film: Reports

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary seems to be on a high after her successful stint inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor, who became a social media sensation during the course of the show, has already been flooded with acting offers.

While it was being reported that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be starring in Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Dunki, recently the reports have claimed that she is not a part of the film.

"Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is not a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and all the rumours about the same are baseless," a report in Pinkvilla read citing a source as saying.

Reports indicated that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will in fact be starring in a film by Salman Khan. The actor might get on board with a film produced by the Bigg Boss host. However, there has been no confirmation or denial on the news by Priyanka or her team.

The rumors started surfacing after Priyanka Chahar Choudhary revealed that she is not aware of any development happening in the Shah Rukh Khan film. The actor also said that Salman Khan had asked her to meet him after the show but she did not come across anything about a film.

Meanwhile, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 was held on Sunday night. Pune-based rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of the show, while fan favorite contestants Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were declared the first and second runner-up respectively.

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka shared a special montage of her journey on Bigg Boss 16. The caption of the video read, “Her grace, resilience, and pure spirit have captured the hearts of millions 💓💕 Even though Pari may not have walked away with the trophy, she will forever be a winner in our eyes 💪👑 #PriyankaWonLife Paltan thank you for being the biggest cheerleaders and for making this journey unforgettable! ❤️ Thank you @beingsalmankhan for your kind words.”