Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Shoot For A Project With Ankit Gupta Soon? Actress Has THIS To Say

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was undoubtedly one of the most popular faces on the show. The actor became a social media sensation during her stint inside the Bigg Boss house, with hashtags of her name receiving millions of tweets.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared a close bond with Ankit Gupta, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, both inside and outside the show. The duo’s fans fondly call them ‘Priyankit’ and are one of the most loved duos on television.

While fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta could not keep calm seeing them reunite for a performance at the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, Priyankit fans are now wondering when will they see their favorite duo reunite for a project.

Recently, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sat down for a media interaction, where she was asked about any future projects she might be seen in with Ankit Gupta. To this, the actor said, “Main ye bolna chahati hu saare #PriyAnkit fans ke liye jo mere or Ankit ke project ke liye wait kar rahe hai, ke Jaldi aaega kuch.”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s bond with Ankit Gupta became the highlight of the season. After his eviction, Ankit Gupta revealed how the makers wanted the duo to play together as a couple, however it was not possible as they are just close friends.

Ankit Gupta was seen left in tears when Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s eviction was announced at the grand finale. The actor said that he was expecting his friend to bring home the trophy and was disappointed to see her getting out of the house so soon.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was declared the second runner up of Bigg Boss 16. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 was held last week, with Pune-based rapper MC Stan being declared the winner. Shiv Thakare came in second position.