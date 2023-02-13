Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Says ‘Couldn’t Win Trophy But Won Hearts’, Drops MAJOR Update On Project With Salman Khan

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 took place on Sunday night, with rapper MC Stan being adjudged the winner. Touted to be the winner of the show by many, fan-favorite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the second runner-up on the show.

While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s eviction left everyone in shock, her close friend Ankit Gupta was in tears seeing her exit the show. In a recent interview, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has opened up about how she felt about not winning the Bigg Boss 16.

In an interview with Times Of India, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said she was really happy for MC Stan. "I am very happy for Stan. Woh show ko halke mein le raha tha, par jeet gaya kyunki woh bahut real hai. He is a very nice guy, and I am happy for him. Everything happens for a reason. I couldn't win the show, but I am happy I won so many hearts. It feels amazing. I am getting so much love,” Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was quoted as saying.

Talking about her close friend Ankit Gupta, who was seen teary eyed after Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s exit was announced, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 16 said, "I was shocked when I saw Ankit cry, usko mere liye bura laga hoga. But we spoke after that, and he understood. He is okay now. Ankit is family to me. I adore him a lot."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also spoke about wanting to take a small break from work before diving right back in. "It won't be a long break, but I really want to go out for a week. If something good comes up on the work front, the vacation will have to wait. Salman sir ne bola hai that he has something for me, I am super excited for that as well. It means a lot to me," the television star was quoted as saying.

The Bigg Boss 16 grand finale winners were declared on Sunday night. MC Stan was adjudged the winner, while Shiv Thakare came second, followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.