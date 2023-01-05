Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Lashes Out At Shalin Bhanot, Says ‘Yeh Tina Ke Samne Karna' | Watch

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most controversial and dramatic celebrity reality shows in India. The show covers every aspect of drama and dispute making it more interesting to watch with every season and episode.

Recently, the Bigg Boss 16 house saw another fuming conversation between contestants Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, where Priyanka can be seen slamming shut Shalin Bhanot over having a violent outburst inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Earlier the actor had thrown a piece of furniture inside the house and had asked Bigg Boss to call him into the confession room to quit the show. Next, Shalin Bhanot was seen indulging in a furious fight with rapper MC Stan.

Now, the actor once again had a violent outburst while having a conversation with inmate Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, where the 'Udaariyaan' actress quickly shut him down, comparing herself to Tina Datta stating she cannot tolerate such behavior.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka can be seen sitting with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Satta, where she points out that Shalin claims to support Tina, however during the time of nominations, the situation was opposite to the statement.

Irking Shalin Bhanot quickly blames Priyanka for creating differences between him and Tina Datta. He is further seen throwing furniture around as he goes ahead with his conversation with Priyanka.

The 'Udaariyaan' actress is seen standing up for herself and is seen saying, "Yeh sab harkate Tina Datta k saamne karna, wohi jhelegi." In the last episode, the captaincy task took place in the house, where Abdu emerged as the winner and was made the new captain of the house.

The fresh set of nominations for eviction for this week is also here including Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De, and Soundarya Sharma.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday, and at 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.