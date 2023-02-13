Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary EVICTED From Top 3, Ankit Gupta Left In Tears | Watch

The race for the winner of Bigg Boss 16 is nearing its end. The show began on Sunday night with top 5 finalists Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot. MC Stan. After the eviction of Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam, the latest to be evicted from the show is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

In a shocking twist of events, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was revealed to have received the lowest votes in comparison to Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. The actor, who was a fan favorite to win the trophy from Day 1 of Bigg Boss 16, left her fans in tears.

Ankit Gupta, who is a close friend of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, was seen crying on the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale after her exit. The actor couldn’t believe that the actress was ousted from the show.

As soon as the reports of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary being eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 surfaced, her fans flooded social media platforms to react to the news. One user wrote, “Priyanka Chahar Choudhary this is a graceful person! The way she still smiled amazing!... She saying jitna mil gya utna me hi kush hun 🥺🥺🥺 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #bb16 #priyankit #biggboss16.”

Another fan tweet read, “Salman knows priyanka deserved to stand next to him. he said for him she’s the winner! and i’m so glad he said that. priyanka you’re so loved 😭😭🤍 #priyankachaharchoudhary.”

“How can someone be so strong, I can't believe it sometimes. Even after all this, keeping a positive attitude is not a child's play, you are something else !! “ read another tweet.

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is currently underway. The top 2 finalists of the show are MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. The winner of the show will take home Rs 31 lakh as well as the golden unicorn trophy. Several reports have claimed that it will be rapper MC Stan who will be lifting the trophy of the winner of the show.