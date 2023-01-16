Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Doubles Her Fee Post Extension, To Now Get THIS Amount

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is easily one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 16. The actor, who rose to fame post her stint in the show ‘Udaariyaan’, has seen a massive increase in her popularity ever since she appeared on the reality show.

With the show approaching its finale next month, viewers are rooting for their favorites to win the show. Popular choice of many, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been wowing not just the audiences, but also the family members of her co-contestants as well.

According to reports, with such an increase in her popularity, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has reportedly hiked her fee after Bigg Boss 16 was given an extension by the channel. If reports are to be believed, Priyanka was earlier receiving a sum of Rs 5 lakh per week. But with the increase in her popularity, the actors’ team demanded an increased fee.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will reportedly charge a sum of Rs 10 lakh per week, making her one of the highest paid contestants in the show’s current season.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s fees have been slashed after the show got an extension of six weeks. According to reports, the Imliee star was earlier receiving the amount of Rs 11 lakh per week, which made her the highest paid contestant on the show this season.

Reportedly, Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s fee has now been reportedly cut to half the previous amount after the actor failed to impress the audience and help with the TRP’s. This would be the first time a contestant’s fees on the show have been reduced to such an extent.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 is currently approaching its end and will air its finale sometime in the middle of February. Recently, Sajid Khan got evicted from the show after receiving the least number of votes. Abdu Rozik too left the show owing to prior work commitments.