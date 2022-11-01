Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta Get Into Their Biggest Fight Of The Season | Watch

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples on television. The duo starred together in ‘Udaariyaan’ and surprised their fans by entering the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ together.

While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta’s bond seemed to grow stronger by the day, a recent promo shared by Colors TV shows the duo getting into an argument.

Taking to their official Instagram account, Colors TV posted the video and wrote, “#PriyAnkit ke beech hua jhagda, ab kaise shaant hoga inn dono ke beech ka gussa?”

Priyanka and Ankit seem to have gotten into a heated argument. While Sajid Khan tries to be the peacemaker and pacify the situation, the conversation only gets worse.

The argument gets worse when Priyanka says that Ankit has an attitude problem and tells Sajid that she has been tolerating him for the past two years. To this, Ankit says that it’s not her but he has been tolerating Priyanka for such a long time.

Several fans took to the comments section to post their views. One fan wrote, “Ankit is correct, I like Priyanka but now it’s getting too much as she has to fight with everyone and that too constantly, now she is getting on my nerves!”

Another fan wrote, “Ankit priyanka ki game kyun barbad karaha ha, the way shalin talking to him is totally disgusting pna point rkho but itni batmeezi se bat koi bhi nhi bardasht karega. Ankit usko please karaha tha kal ke bus karo shalin like wow.”

“Can't say k kon sahi hai kon galt kyuki ye ghr hai aisa k dono k povs se dekhe toh dono sahi lgte hain but hope jaldi sort out karle ye log kyuki jyadatar misunderstanding b isi ghar mein hoti hai,” wrote another fan.

Well, it seems to be seen how the two patch up.