Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta FINALLY Confess Their Special Feelings To Each Other | Watch

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are one of the most popular contestants on 'Bigg Boss 16'. (Image Credits: Twitter)

‘Bigg Boss 16’ house is packed with drama, twists and turns all day long. While there are several clashes and arguments taking place between contestants, there also seems to be some love that has been brewing amongst some contestants.

One of television’s most popular on-screen couples, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta enjoy a huge fanbase on social media. Fondly dubbed as ‘PriyAnkit’, the duo make for a good-looking couple.

While Priyanka has confessed about having romantic feelings for Ankit in the past, the latter has maintained being just friends with her. But to fans’ excitement, the official handle of Colors TV on Twitter shared a new clip of the duo, where Ankit can be seen talking about his feelings for his ‘Udaariyaan’ co-star.

Posting a promo from the upcoming episode, the caption of the video read, "Confess kiya #PriyAnkit ne apne dil ki baat. Kya inki love story Bigg Boss ke ghar mein, le rahi hai ek naya mod? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan"

Fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta could not keep calm and flooded the comments section with their excitement for the upcoming episode. One user wrote, “Nazdeekiyon ka paata duriyaaan keh gayiii Mileya mileya mujheee Yes them>>>” Another wrote, “They already had many fans but in bb 16 they gained n will gain a lot more true fans because of their honestly n realness n dedication towards this show. They have most beautiful relationship. Supporting them show more of them in episodes.”

For the unversed, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta starred together in Colors Tv’s show ‘Udaariyaan’. The duo developed a special relationship on the sets and continued to remain close friends even after they left the show. Well it’ll be interesting to see how their story develops.