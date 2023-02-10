Bigg Boss 16: Old Video Of Archana Gautam Selling Flat To Ravi Kishan 10 Years Ago Goes Viral | Watch

Bigg Boss 16 finalist Archana Gautam participated in a reality show hosted by Ravi Kishan approximately nine-year-ago on ETV channel titled, 'Sales Ka Baazigar.' In an old video, Archana Gautam can be seen as a contestant greeting Ravi Kishan and trying to sell a flat of hers.

In the video, Archana Gautam can be seen greeting Ravi Kishan, where she says, "How are you, pretty girl?" She then told him that she is "good and also very excited". Ravi then asked what made her so excited and she told him, "Aapse milne ke liye."

Ravi Kishan is next seen laughing loudly and asks Archana if she came on the show to meet him or if was it just to gain screen time. Archana Gautam then replies, "The truth is I am into sales and when I got this opportunity, I couldn't say no as for me work is my priority and then the second priority was to meet Ravi sir."

Ravi Kishan is seen teasing her, where Archana says, "In life, work should be our priority." Ravi Kishan then seemed impressed with her answer and also lauded her saying, "Very good. One should always prioritize work over other things. You will never miss a good opportunity in that case."

Ravi Kishan then asked her about her stream of work and she replied that she was working for a real estate company. The video clip also showcased her pitching to Ravi Kishan for a flat for sale.

Archana Gautam is currently seen in Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. The television personality is also amongst the top five finalists alongside Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary.

Salman Khan, who is the host of Bigg Boss 16 also started his journey with Bigg Boss a decade ago. However, for now, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar have replaced the megastar due to his shooting schedule.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM and 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday. The finale of the show is going to air on February 12, Sunday.