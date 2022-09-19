Bigg Boss 16: Odia Actor Prakruti Mishra Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show

According to latest reports, popular Odia actor Prakruti Mishra has been confirmed as one of this season’s contestants. (Image Credits: Instagram/PrakrutiMishra)

The speculations surrounding the list of contestant’s for this season of Salman Khan-hosted popular reality show Bigg Boss continue to rise. With several popular names likely to appear this year, the controversies are bound to happen.

According to latest reports, popular Odia actor Prakruti Mishra has been confirmed as one of this season’s contestants. The actor became a household name after starring in the popular television show Bitti Business Wali.

Prakruti Mishra started her career as a child artist in Odia cinema. She also won the Odisha State Film Award for Best Child Actor for Sashughara Chalijibi in 2006. In 2018, the diva won the prestigious national award for her role in ‘Hello Arsi’. Prakruti also appeared in MTV India's Ace Of Space season 2 in 2019 and emerged as one of the finalists.

Recently, in July 2022, a video of Prakruti getting beaten up on the streets of Bhubaneswar had gone viral on social media. It was reported that her co-star Babushaan Mohanty’s wife had suspected her of having an affair with her husband. Prakruti had then filed a defamation suit of Rs 5 crore on Babushaan Mohanty’s wife and his father-in-law.

However, her co-star Mohanty maintained that he never had an affair with Prakruti and that they just starred together in a movie. “I was not aware that my family was going through disturbances. If my family has issues with this then I will not do that film with her. If required, I will not work with any heroines in the future,” read a statement by Mohanty.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will return as the host of this year’s Bigg Boss yet again. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ along with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill, has reportedly charged a whopping fee of Rs 1000 crore for his term this year.