Bigg Boss 16 Oct 31 Written Update: Archana Gautam Calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 'Gautam Ki Chamchi'

BIGG BOSS has turned into a war zone ever since Gautam Vig became the house's captain. The actor chose the captaincy position over the house's ration and this infuriated the contestants. Everyone openly expressed their anger at Gautam's decision and he even tried to apologise. Meanwhile, the dynamics between the contestants have changed as some friends have turned into rivals and some rivals have into friends.

Abdu Rozik tries to impress the ladies

Abdu is one of the favourite contestants in the Bigg Boss house and is also adored by the ladies. In this episode, the singer tries to woo the ladies by praising them. He tells Gori Nagori, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta that they are looking beautiful while they were getting ready for Shekhar Suman's segment.

The Bigg Bulletin

Shekhar Suman joins the contestant in his segment the Bigg Bulletin. He gives a task to the contestants and asks them to name who has the qualities of a captain, fielder, wicketkeeper, etc.

Gautam Vig Vs Housemates

In this task, the contestants express their disappointment and anger as Gautam chose the captaincy position over the house's ration.

Priyanka vs Archana

Priyanka Chaar Choudhary and Archana Gautam have shared a good friendship since the start. However, the two friends got into an argument in front of Shekhar Suman over kitchen duties. Priyanka even said that she does not want to work with a politician in the kitchen.

Archana calls Priyanka 'Gautam Ki Chamchi'

As Priyanka and Archana get into a heated argument, Archana calls her 'Gautam Ki Chamchi'. This infuriates Priyanka and she calls Archana unhygienic.

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta Argue

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta share a good relationship in the Bigg Boss house. But this time the two get into a heated argument as Shalin accuses Tina of back-bitching. Tina refuses and asked the other contestants about this. Nimrit also joins their conversation.