Bigg Boss 16 Oct 29 Written Update: Gautam Vig Chooses Captaincy Over Ration, No Elimination This Week

BIGG BOSS' 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' episode always takes a dramatic turn with a little bit of fun. With the eviction, tasks and the Bollywood celebrities joining Salman Khan, the audience looks forward to watching this episode. Meanwhile, this Saturday's episode added more fuel to the rivalries between the contestants because of one task.

Read the highlights of Bigg Boss 16's Saturday episode to know what happened:

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan Dance Together

First, Katrina Kaif joins Salman on stage to promote her film 'Phone Bhoot' and they dance to the 'Tip Tip Barsa' song. They also grooved to Katrina’s latest song ‘Kinna Sona’ from Phone Bhoot.

Salman wants to spy on Vicky Kaushal as a ghost

Katrina Kaif asks Salman if he gets an opportunity to turn into a ghost and spy on one person, then who that person would be. Salman took Vicky Kaushal's name, which made Katrina blush. He also said, "Loving hai, caring hai, daring hai. Uske baare mein baat karta hu, aap blushing hai."

Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the House

Siddhanth and Ishaan also join Katrina and Salman, later on, to promote 'Phone Bhoot'. The two recreate Salman and Aamir Khan's iconic scene from their film 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

Gautam Vig Chooses Captaincy Over House's Ration

Salman asked Gautam to choose between the ration and captaincy and Gautam chooses captaincy.

Gautam Vs Housemates

Everyone becomes angry after Gautam chooses captaincy over ration including Soundarya Sharma. When Gautam thought of reversing his decision, Bigg Boss simply refused. Sajid Khan became angry at Gautam.

Salman Khan's Prank

Salman Khan pranks the contestants and makes them believe that Abdu Rozik will leave the house. This came out as a shock to all the contestants and Nimrit started crying. Later, Salman reveals that he was joking.

No Elimination This Week

Salman Khan reveals that there will be no elimination this week and all the contestants are safe. The nominated contestants were Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, and Gautam Vig.