Bigg Boss 16 Oct 24 Written Update: Manya Singh Gets Evicted, Contestants Celebrate Diwali

BIGG BOSS' Diwali special episode was filled with fun and some drama. We saw the rivalries between the contestants as they choose who is the 'phuski' or 'sutli' firecracker. Meanwhile, the contestants also try to entertain the audience by dancing and singing and celebrating the spirit of Diwali. Whereas, the couples in the Bigg Boss house also try to resolve the conflicts between them.

If you missed watching the Diwali special episode of Bigg Boss, check the highlights to get the latest updates.

Shekhar Suman In The House

Comedian-host Shekhar Suman came back in the house with his special Sunday episode 'Bigg Bulletin'. He roasted the contestants and commented on the singles and couples in the house. Moreover, he made fun of Archana's loudness in the house and her fight with Gori Nagori.

Shekhar Suman brings special gifts

Shekhar asks the contestants to give special gifts to each other based on their behaviour. Gautam gives the trashcan to Priyanka, stating that she should throw away her negative ideas. Priyanka gives a mirror to Shiv, to help him see his true self. Shive gives the mask to Shalin.

Manya Singh Gets Evicted

Karan Johar announces that Manya Singh will leave the Bigg Boss house. The nominated contestants were Manya, Shalin, and Sumbul. Gori becomes inconsolable after Manya's eviction.

Phuski Or Sutli

Karan Johar asks the contestants to choose which housemate is phuski and which contestant is sutli. Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam chose Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as phuski. Meanwhile, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, and Sajid Khan chose Tina Datta as Phuski.

Karan's Special Gift For Abdu Rozik

As this was Abdu's first Diwali in India, Karan gave him a special gift to show him hospitality in India.

Games to Earn the Gift

Karan asks the contestants to earn the gifts sent by their families. The contestants have to entertain Karan and Abdu to win the gifts.

Soundarya and Gautam talk about their Relationship

Gautam tells Soundarya that he is not trying to play any games and Soundarya says that they don't have to prove anything.