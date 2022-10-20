Bigg Boss 16 October 19: Shalin Bhanot And Tina Datta’s Clash, Abdu Rozik And Nimrit Kaur’s Cute Moment And More

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot get into an intense argument, Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur share a cute moment inside the 'Bigg Boss 16' house. (Image Credits: Twitter)

It was another exciting day in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house on October 19. On Wednesday, the close bond between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta was seen fading with the day as the two got into a huge argument. Tajikistan artist Abdu Rozik won hearts yet again as he confessed liking ‘Choti Sarrdarni’ star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in a cute way.

Take a look at the top updates and highlights from October 19:

Clash Between Shalin Bhanot And Gautam Vig Over Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Gautam Vig in a fun conversation tells Sumbul that she is doing ‘overtime’ in the room. To this, the ‘Imlie’ star tries to get out off the room, but Tina stops her by saying that it was just a friendly conversation.

Sumbul then goes to Shalin Bhanot and tells him about Gautam Vig ‘taunting’ her. This causes a huge clash between the two heartthrobs of television. Sumbul tries to intervene and stop the two from fighting over her. She tells Shalin, “You don’t have to fight for me. You don’t fight taking my name.”

Sajid Khan Questions Sumbul

After the heated exchange, Sajid Khan went to Sumbul and asked her why she stopped Shalin when she was the one who was crying earlier about Shalin not taking a stand for her. “You cry asking him to support you. When he stood up for you, you stopped him. What is it that you want?” said Sajid to Sumbul.

MC Stan And Archana Get Into A War Of Words

During a task, MC Stan and Archana Gautam lock horns with each other. Things take an ugly turn when MC Stan calls Archana ‘Shinchan’ while the latter calls him ‘Kutta’. MC Stan broke down later on while Soundarya Sharma tried to console him.

Shalin And Tina Breakdown

Tina and Shalin were seen having a conversation about their earlier argument, to which Shalin tells Tina that she has hurt him and played with his heart. The two have a heart to heart conversation as Tina breaks down. Shalin then consoles her and ends up hugging her to put an end to the argument.