Bigg Boss 16 October 18 Written Update: Archana Gautam And Gori Nagori's Huge Clash, Shiv Thakare Becomes Captain And More

Drama refuses to die down inside the controversial ‘Bigg Boss’ house. On October 18’s episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, a huge clash erupted between Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori over food. Meanwhile, ‘Bigg Boss 2’ Marathi winner Shiv Thakare is the new captain of the house. Abdu Rozik and Tina Datta shared a cute moment inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

Here are all the highlights and updates from October 19:

Shiv Thakare Becomes Captain

‘Bigg Boss 2’ Marathi winner Shiv Thakare became the captain of the house. After achieving the feat, Shiv said that he did Marathi ‘Bigg Boss’ and won the show. He added that he participated in this season of Hindi ‘Bigg Boss’ to win this too.

“My journey is different, maybe what you have achieved, I shall achieve after this. I have this Bigg Boss poster at my residence, with the new paint every Diwali we add a new number to the seasons waiting for when will I get the chance. Today, if you come home you will see it written 16, the 5 has been re-written into 6,” Shiv added.

Manya Singh Accuses Archana Gautam Of Stealing Food

Manya Singh said that there is less food in the kitchen and thus she will be cooking her own food. Though Archana objects, Abdu Rozik is heard saying that she blabbers and shouts all the time.

Manya then accused Archana of stealing dal, to which the politician said that she will break Manya’s hand if she will accuse her of stealing again.

Huge Clash Between Archana Gautam And Gori Nagori

A huge argument started between Archana and Gori about avocados. The two get into a war of words. While other housemates Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Chaoudhary and others step in to stop the fight from becoming violent.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Picked As The Least Contributing Contestant

‘Bigg Boss’ asked the housemates to name two housemates each who contribute least to the show. Sumbul Touqeer Khan was picked by most contestants, followed by Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta. Sumbul was then asked to wear a black monkey cap.