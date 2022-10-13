Bigg Boss 16 Oct 12 Written Update: Shalin Bhanot Confesses Love For Tina Datta; Priyanka Chahar Wins Advantage

‘Bigg Boss 16’ house witnessed another day full of drama and twists. Lots happened on the October 12 episode of the controversial reality show. While audiences are speculating about a close bond developing between television stars Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, Archana Gautam and MC Stan ended up having a huge argument on last night’s episode.

Here are the highlights of October 12’s episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’:

Shalin Bhanot Confesses Feelings For Tina Datta

Last night’s episode saw Shalin confess his feelings for Tina to the captain of the house, Gautam Vig. Shalin and Tina then got a private moment with each other when the TV hunk said ‘I love you’ to the ‘Uttaran’ star, leaving her blushing. While Tina doesn’t respond to him, she later goes to Gautam and says ‘Shalin paagal ho gaya hai’.

Ankit Gupta Finds Shalin-Tina Love Angle Only A ‘Game Plan’

Ankit Gupta spoke about Tina and Shalin’s developing bond and said that he feels that this is just part of their game plan. “Most of them have two faces here, Tina is playing mind games while Shalin has anger issues. I don't find Shalin and Tina's love angle genuine. I feel it is a game plan, the love angle is only for the game,” Ankit was quoted as saying.

Archana Gautam Clashes With MC Stan

Archana and MC Stan got into a huge argument over food duties. The heated argument got worse when MC Stan abused Archana, to which she replied that ‘you cannot abuse a woman’. MC Stan responded by saying that ‘you can’t use the woman card at your own convenience.’

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Wins Advantage

‘Bigg Boss’ asked television divas Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make a video on Abdu Rozik’s song Chota Bhaijaan Aaya, which is a tribute to Salman Khan. ‘Bigg Boss’ then asked the contestants to vote for whose video was better, to which Priyanka won more votes and got an advantage. Priyanka won the power to shuffle everyone’s rooms.