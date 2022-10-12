Bigg Boss 16 October 11 Written Update: Sreejita De Calls Gori Nagori 'Standardless', Shalin Bhanot Gets Hot-Headed And More

It’s never a dull day inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. On Day 11 of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ drama erupted yet again as clashes took place between Sreejita De and Gori Nagori, with the former calling Gori ‘standardless’. Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik teased MC Stan with Soundarya Sharma’s name which made the Pune-based rapper blush. Shalin Bhanot continues to behave erratically inside the house and disrespects a doctor who came in the house to treat him.

Take a look at the highlights from October 11’s episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’:

Sreejita Calls Gori ‘Standardless’

After being nominated for eviction from the house by Captain Gautam, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta and Sreejita De are assigned the duty to divide the food supplies among the housemates. Gautam accuses Gori of stealing atta, which created a ruckus inside the house.

Huge fight erupts between Priyanka and Gori and the latter breaks down in front of Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. Sreejita and Gori too get caught in an argument inside the kitchen area where the ‘Uttaran’ star calls Gori ‘standardless’.

MC Stan Supports Gori

MC Stan came out in support of Gori Nagori and asked everyone not to defame her just because she hails from a village.

Shalin Disrespects Doctor

‘Bigg Boss’ called in a doctor to perform a medical check up of Shalin Bhanot. But to everyone’s dismay, Shalin started disrespecting the doctor and questioned his qualifications. "You cannot treat me, you are not qualified for my treatment. Do you have an MBBS degree, tell me your qualifications,” Shalin said to the doctor.

The hot-headed contestant did not let the doctor perform any medical check up and left the room in anger. Next day, he broke the rules of the house by not singing the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house anthem and refusing to do any of his assigned duties.

Shalin Makes A Distasteful Remark On Soundarya

Soundarya was seen speaking to Gautam about how Shalin noticed her innerwear and said ‘I have loved ‘Calvin Klein’ since childhood’.

Abdu Rozik Teases MC Stan

The Tajik singer was seen playfully teasing MC Stan over his bonding with Soundarya Sharma.