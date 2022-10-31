Bigg Boss 16 Oct 30 Written Update: Bigg Boss Schools Shalin Bhanot, Asks Him to 'Stop His Acting Audition'

Bigg Boss house has turned into a war zone after Gautam Vig chose the captaincy position over the house's ration. Things turned ugly after the housemates turned against Gautam and some of them even refused to eat. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss schooled some contestants on their rude behaviour. Later, Shekhar Suman joined them for the 'Bigg Bulletin' segment.

Read the highlights of Bigg Boss 16's Sunday episode to know what happened:

Gautam Vig Vs Housemates

As Gautam chose captaincy over the house's ration, everyone turned against him. Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare refused to eat anything to remove Gautam from the captaincy position.

Shalin and Priyanka's argument

Shalin takes 16 eggs from Gautam and when Gautam informs this Priyanka, she becomes angry. She gets into an argument with Shalin. Even though Gautam tries to resolve their fight, their argument intensifies.

Gautam and Nimrit fight

Gautam and Nimrit also get into a fight over the food in the house. For the unversed, they shared a good bond in the house, however, Nimrit did not support Gautam's decision of sacrificing the ration.

Bigg Boss schools Shalin

Bigg Boss assembled everyone and asked Shalin to appear in the confession room. He gives Shalin his 150 gm of Chicken and asks him to stop acting in the house. He reminds Shalin that this is a reality show and that everyone should be real in the house.

Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare refuse to eat

Sajid and Shiv remain angry and refuse to eat under Gautam's captaincy. They say that they won't eat if Gautam is the captain of the house.

Shekhar Suman in the house

Shekhar Suman appears in Sunday's Bigg Bulletin segment and roasts the contestants. He does a cricket commentary and talks about the contestants' games in the house. In the segment, Ankit Gupta and Shiv lash out at Gautam for sacrificing the house's ration.

Meanwhile, there was no elimination last week and all the contestants were safe. The nominated contestants were Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, and Gautam Vig.