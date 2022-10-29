Bigg Boss 16 Oct 28 Written Update: Salman Khan Schools Sumbul And Ankit For Being Involved In The Game

Bigg Boss is incomplete without Salman Khan and dramas. The superstar returned for the 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode and calls out the contestants for their certain behaviour. He confronted the contestants for their mind games meanwhile, he scolded some contestants to play the game. There was no eviction in this episode and if some reports are to be believed, there will no eviction this week.

If you missed watching the Shukravaar ka vaar episode, then read these highlights to stay updated.

Salman Khan in the house

The episode began with Salman Khan entering the stage. He talked about his absence from the last episode and stated that he had dengue.

Guidance for the contestants

Salman Khan asked which contestants need the most guidance and Ankit Gupta and Sumbul Touqeer got the most votes.

Salman schools Sumbul

Salman first scolds Sumbul for not listening to her father's advice and still not improving her. He asked Sumbul to stand in the bedroom's passage to get his point across to her.

Salman Schools Ankit

Salman then moved to Ankit and asked Priyanka why the other contestants think Ankit needs guidance. Even though Priyanka tries to defend Ankit, Salman asks him to come out of his comfort zone. Salman also asks Ankit to stand up for the wrong things in the house.

Salman questions Priyanka's hypocrisy

Salman points out that Priyanka said Nimrit was wrong in picking ration and Soundarya was not. He calls out Priyanka's hypocritical reaction to the situation.

Salman Khan questions Gautam's feelings for Soundarya

Salman also questions Gautam if his feelings for Soundarya are real and Gautam agrees. For the unversed, Gautam and Soundarya's relationship has been questioned many times by the contestants and Karan Johar even called their relationship fake.

Salman on Gautam and Nimrit's misunderstanding

Salman asks the contestants why Nimrit was attacked for choosing Shiv and no one questioned Soundarya when she chose Gautam. He also says that Gautam felt bad as Nimrit chose Shiv or him and Gautam agrees.

Salman Praises Abdu

Salman Khan says that he is proud of Abdu as he stayed true to himself and did not change his perspective even when Archana tries to instigate him. Salman also calls out Archana for trying to influence Abdu and asking him to show his angry side.