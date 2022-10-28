  • News
Bigg Boss 16 Oct 27 Written Update: Shalin Bhanot Says He Does Not Love Tina Datta

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss Season 16 airs on Colors television channel from Monday to Sunday.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 08:14 AM IST
Image Courtesy: @12Fayzal/Twitter

Bigg Boss is becoming more and more interesting day by day as the contestants are trying their best to win the tasks and play their games. This episode saw something fun yet dramatic as the Bigg Boss house turned into a hostel. Meanwhile, the tension between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta increase and friends Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam also got into a minor argument.

If you missed watching the episode of Bigg Boss, check the highlights to get the latest updates.

Priyanka and Archana Fight

Priyanka and Archana share a good friendship in the Bigg Boss house and are always supporting each other. However, the two got into a fight after Archana gets angry at Priyanka for using the same jug kept in the kitchen.

Shalin and Tina's On-Off Relationship

During a task, Shalin tries to propose to Tina and Tina asks him not to fake anything. They also get into a fight during a task. Later at night, Shalin tells Archana that he does not love Tina and love is a far-fetched thing for him.

Gautam and Nimrit patch up

From Day 1, Gautam Vig and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared a good friendship and supported each other. However, the two got into an argument for not being there for each other. Now, the two friends sorted out their issues and patched up once again.

The Hostel Romance Task

The Bigg Boss house turns into a hostel. Sajid Khan becomes a security guard and Archana becomes a warden. The boys and the girls get separate hostels and try to talk to each other.

Body Building Competition

Bigg Boss conducts a body-building task and asks the boys to impress their housemates. Meanwhile, Sajid Khan is given the duty of picking the best contestant and giving the ration. In the end, Shalin wins the task.

Priyanka and Ankit's Romance

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have been the topic of discussion in the Bigg Boss house and their fans are rooting for them to be together. In the hostel task, Priyanka and Ankit were seen flirting with each other and also danced together. For the unversed, the two starred opposite each other in the hit tv show Udaariyaan.

