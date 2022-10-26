Bigg Boss 16 Oct 25 Written Update: Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma And Others Get Nominated For Elimination And More

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma were amongst the contestants to get nominated this week. (Image Credits: Twitter)

It was the big day of nominations inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ on Tuesday. October 25th’s episode saw a lot of drama with twists and turns inside the controversial reality show. Audiences witnessed Abdu Rozik lose his calm for the first time. Nimrit Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma had to pay the price for speaking in English instead of Hindi.

Take a look at the top updates from Day 24 in the Bigg Boss 16 house:

Archana Nominates Gori

Tuesday marked the day of the nominations. While Archana Gautam nominates Gori Nagori in the task, the latter lands into the elimination zone and does not get the chance to nominate any other housemate.

Shalin And Gautam Get Into A Heated Argument

Shalin and Gautam argue during the nominations task. Gautam calls Shalin a flipper and says that he is not loyal. While sitting outside, Tina tries to defend and save Shalin, Nimrit argues. Tina then names Gautam and Nimrit finally gives in.

Abdu And Sajid Nominate Nimrit

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Ankit Gupta enter the room together. The ‘Choti Sardarrni’ star argues that she has been more involved and thus should be saved, Ankit too presents his arguments. In the end, Abdu and Sajid side with Ankit and nominate Nimrit for elimination this week.

Shiv And Priyanka Nominate Soundarya

While picking between MC Stan and Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary nominate Soundarya for eliminations.

Soundarya And Shalin Nominate Shiv

Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot saved Sumbul Touqueer Khan and nominated ‘Bigg Boss 2’ Marathi winner Shiv Thakare in the nominations.

Sumbul And Gautam Nominate Abdu

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gautam Vig nominated ‘Tajik’ singer and rapper Abdu Rozik while saving ‘Udaariyaan’ star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary from nominations.

Ankit And MC Stan Nominate Tina

While picking between Tina Datta and Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta and MC Stan nominated the ‘Uttaran’ star.

Abdu Gets Angry At Priyanka

Abdu Rozik slammed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for not letting Ankit Gupta make rotis for him. Abdu says that he will take revenge from Priyanka, to which Sajid says that people love him and he shouldn’t do any such thing.

Thus, the nominated contestants this week are: Gori, Gautam, Nimrit, Soundarya, Abdu, Shiv and Tina.