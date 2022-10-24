Bigg Boss 16 Oct 23 Written Update: Karan Johar Calls Gautam-Soundarya's Relationship Fake, Shiv And Shalin Argue

BIGG BOSS is incomplete without a love story and seems like the audience will soon witness a romance brewing between some contestants. This was also pointed out by the show's new host Karan Johar. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar pointed out Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma's relationship. Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot got into a fight and challenged each other. We also saw some rivalry between the contestants.

Mann Ki Safai

Karan asked the contestants to name someone who needs 'mann ki safai'. Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer take Shalin's name.

Karan Schools Shalin

Karan scolds Sumbul for taking Shalin's name without any reason. He tells Sumbul that he cannot take anyone's name for fun.

Shiv and Shalin's Argument

Shalin and Shiv got into a serious argument after Shiv called him 'Charbi chadh rahi hai'. Shiv tells Shalin to do his acting outside the show.

Tina and Shalin's Relationship

Abdu teases Tina and Shalin over their relationship and also writes 'Tine loves Shalin' on a coffee mug. Later, Gautam and Soundarya say that Tina deserves better. Soundarya also said that Shalin had talked behind Tina's back earlier.

Karan Johar Calls Gautam and Soundarya's Relationship Fake

Karan Johar openly says that Gautam and Soundarya's relationship is fake and questions their relationship. He also says that Gautam told the contestants that Soundarya is free-spirited, but Gautam denies it.

Karan Scolds Gautam For Ruining Soundarya's Image

Karan reveals that Gautam and Soundarya sneaked into the bathroom at night. While Soundarya removed her mic, Gautam did not. Karan then scolds Gautam for ruining Soundarya's image.

Meanwhile, after the Diwali special episodes, there will be an eviction in the Bigg Boss house. In the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, the audience saw the amazing chemistry between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Ankit also hinted that he might have feelings for Priyanka and the two danced together on Channa Mereya. Whereas, Karan Johar has replaced Salman Khan as the host for a few episodes.