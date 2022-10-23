Bigg Boss 16 Oct 22 Written Update: Karan Johar Scolds Gori For Her Behaviour Towards Archana

BIGG BOSS Season 16 just turned filmy and more dramatic after Karan Johar takes over as a host. For the unversed, Salman Khan is down with dengue and will be back next week. Karan brought some new twists to the show and also scolded the contestants for their rude behaviour.

If you missed watching Bigg Boss on television, then reads these highlights of the episode.

Archana VS Housemates

Contestants try not to follow Archana's orders as she is the new captain. Manya, Nimrit and the other housemates did not wake up and Archana yells at them. Nimrit tells her that she has back pain.

Gori Nagori and Archana's Argument

Archana and Gori also get into an argument and Gori comments on Archana's dress. She steals fruits from Archana's room. Their fight turn physical and they cuss at each other as well. Gori threatens to hit Archana with a dumbell if Bigg Boss doesn’t ask her to leave the house.

Karan Johar Hosts Shanivaar Ka Vaar

Karan Johar enters the stage and says that Salman Khan is unwell. He also says that he wants to teach a lesson to the contestants.

Karan Johar Scolds Gori Nagori

First, Karan asks the contestants' opinions on Archana and Gori's fight. He scolds Gori for his unacceptable behaviour and being disrespectful to Bigg Boss. He tells Gori that she has to face the consequences of her actions.

Tina-Shalin and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Tina and Shalin perform a scene from Karan Johar's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan also asks Nimrit whom she would date and Nimrit takes Shalin's name. She calls Shalin 'Rahul' of the house.

Ankit and Priyanka's Chemistry

Karan also asks Priyanka and Ankit to perform Channa Mereya song and the duo turns into Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor for the scene. Ankit also picks up Priyanka in his arms.

Mann Ki Safai

Karan asks the contestants to name someone who needs Mann Ki Safai. MC Stan, Nimrit, and Tina Dutta shower jet on Priyanka and state their reasons.