Bigg Boss 16 Oct 21 Written Update: Archana Becomes New Captain, Shiv Thakare Fired For Being Lenient

BIGG BOSS has taken an exciting turn with some new twists and it seems like Bigg Boss is playing the game as well. The boss of the house has become more strict and has spared no one from his rules and punishment. This episode also saw some contestants getting punished, which shows that Bigg Boss will spare no one this time and contestants have to up their game.

If you missed watching Bigg Boss on television, then catch up with the

Contestants Fight During Night

Archana and Priyanka fight with other contestants and accuse them of not letting them sleep. They also yelled at everyone.

Shiv Punishes Contestants

Bigg Boss gives power to Shiv to punish contestants who are not following the rules. Shiv sends Archana to jail because she was sleeping during the day. He also punishes Priyanka as she refuses to do her duties in the kitchen. Soundarya was punished as well for talking in English.

Shiv Gets Fired

Bigg Boss fires Shiv from the captaincy position as he thinks Shiv is lenient on the contestants.

Archana becomes the captain

To punish the contestants, Bigg Boss makes Archana the captain and she becomes happy. Later, contestants try to disrupt Archana’s captaincy.

Contestants' plans against Archana

Contestants including Nimrit and Shalin make a plan to disrupt Archana’s captaincy. Nimrit along with Abdu steal food from Archana's room and eats with other contestants.

Archana's Request

After seeing the contestants not listening to her, Archana requests the housemates to cooperate with her. But no one listens to her.

Meanwhile, in the last episode, Bigg Boss asked the contestants for some gossip. Manya Singh talked about Shalin and Tina's relationship and also mentions Shalin kissing Soundarya to make Gautam jealous. Meanwhile, MC Stan said that Tina might ditch Shalin. They also reveal that Tina told them not to trust Shalin. Gautam made a surprise confession when he talked about Gori. He said that Gori observed Archana's game and is now copying her.