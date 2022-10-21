Bigg Boss 16 Oct 20 Written Update: Contestants Say Tina Will Ditch Shalin, Archana And Shiv Argue Over House Duties

BIGG BOSS is taking an interesting turn day by day as the contestants have started playing their games. In Thursday's episode, the audience heard some gossip and some interesting revelations were made as well. The contestants shed some light on the romance brewing inside the Bigg Boss house which includes Gautam-Soundarya and Tina-Shalin.

If you missed watching Bigg Boss on television, then catch up with the written update for all the major highlights of yesterday's episode.

Bigg Boss Asks For Gossip

Bigg Boss asks the contestants to entertain him with some gossip as he is bored. Later, the contestants talk to the Bigg Boss inside the confession room and spill some juiciest gossip.

Contestants on Tina and Shalin's Relationship

Manya Singh talked about Shalin and Tina's relationship and also mentioned that she knows Soundarya for a year. She also mentions Shalin kissing Soundarya to make Gautam jealous. Meanwhile, MC Stan said that Tina might ditch Shalin.

Archana on Gautam-Soundarya's Bond

After Manya talks about Gautam and Soundarya's relationship, Archana also says that the duo's bond is quite interesting.

Shalin's Feelings for Tina

Shalin tells Bigg Boss that he thinks Tina loves someone. Bigg Boss asked the name of that person and Shalin takes his own name and feels Tina loves him.

MC Stan and Shiv's Confession About Tina

As other contestants talk about Tina and Shalin's bond, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare had something else to say. They say that Tina might ditch Shalin as she talked behind Shalin's back. They also reveal that Tina told them not to trust Shalin.

Gautam Vig's Confession About Gori Nagori

Gautam made a surprise confession when he talked about Gori. He said that Gori observed Archana's game and is now copying her.

Shiv and Archana's Argument

Archana and Shiv get into a fight after Archana refuses to wash the dishes. She also refused to do other house duties. The contestants later try to scare Archana at night by turning off the lights.