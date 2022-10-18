Bigg Boss 16 Oct 17 Written Update: Sumbul Argues With Shalin For Not Supporting Her, Shiv Thakare Is The New Captain

BIGG BOSS Season 16 has taken a dramatic turn after the contestants have started taking the game seriously. This episode saw some major fights and arguments between the contestants. If you missed watching Bigg Boss on television, then read this for the latest updates.

Bigg Boss Fires Gautam From Captaincy

Tina told Bigg Boss that Gautam is not supporting Shalin and her like a true friend. Bigg Boss then called Gautam and fired him from the captaincy because of his decisions.

Shiv Thakare Becomes The New Captain

Gautam was removed from the captaincy position by Bigg Boss and contestants choose Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for the captaincy task. Meanwhile, Gautam was made sanchalak. During the task, he disqualified Priyanka and declared Shiv the winner.

Sumbul and Shalin Argue

When Shalin did not take Sumbul's name for the captaincy task, Sumbul became upset and argued with Shalin. She told Shalin that she wanted to fight for captaincy and this led to an argument between them. Sumbul asked Shalin to ‘accept his mistake’. However, he told her to ‘shut up’.

Nimrit and Shiv's Argument

Nimrit entered Shiv's bedroom to check for her lost rice packet. Shiv told Nimrit that she should have asked before checking and asked her to accept her mistake. This led to a major argument between the two and Nimrit started crying and accused him of making fun of her anxiety issues.

Bigg Boss' Advice For Tina and Shalin

Bigg Boss asked Tina and Shalin not to avoid each other because of what people might talk about. Moreover, Bigg Boss also questioned them about Gautam.

Meanwhile, Sreejita De became the first contestant this season to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The contestants left are Nimrit Kaur, Abdu Rozik, Rapper MC STAN, Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Gautam Vig, Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Gautam, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gori Nagori and filmmaker Sajid Khan.