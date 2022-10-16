Bigg Boss 16 Oct 16 Written Update: Sreejita De Gets Evicted, Shalin Bhanot Talks About His Son

BIGG BOSS 16's 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' episode comes up with some fun and a lot of drama. The show saw its first eviction as well. Meanwhile, the rivalry between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary increases as they go against each other for a task.

If you missed watching Bigg Boss on television, then read this for the latest updates.

Shalin, Sumbul and Tina's Conversation

Sumbul's father earlier accused Shalin and Tina of using his innocent daughter and not supporting her. Later, Sumbul, Tina and Shalin had a conversation and Tina and Shalin try to clarify themselves and Sumbul becomes emotional. Later, Sumbul said that Tina and Shalin should stay away if she is causing any problems.

Shalin talks about his son

Shalin tells Tina and Sumbul that he cannot afford to have a bad image on television as he has a son. He said he does not want his son to think poorly about his father.

Priyanka VS Nimrit

Salman Khan asks the contestants to choose between Priyanka and Nimrit as the strongest contender. Most contestants choose Priyanka and she wins the task.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet in the House

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet interact with the contestants and promote their film 'Thank God'. They also asked Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar to dance together.

Chhello Show's Actor Bhavin Rabari Interacts With Salman Khan

Chhello Show’s child actor Bhavin Rabari makes an appearance on the show and talks with Salman Khan to promote the film. For the unversed, Chhello Show is India's official submission to the Oscars 2023.

Salman Khan Scolds Shalin

Salman Khan lashes out at Shalin for his arrogant behaviour with the doctor who was there to check on him. Salman further questioned Shalin's qualifications and asked if Shalin has any respect for other professions. He told Shalin that he is not a VIP in the Bigg Boss house.

Sreejita De Gets Evicted

Sreejita De becomes the first contestant this season to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house.