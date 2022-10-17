Bigg Boss 16 Oct 15 Written Update: Sajid Khan Talks About 'TV Stars' Group, Shekhar Suman Comments On Shalin-Tina Relationship

BIGG BOSS Season 16 has become more dramatic as the contestants are seen planning, plotting and playing their own game now. Things become a little heated on Sunday as Shekhar Suman confronted the contestants about their relationships with each other and talks about the groupism in the house. The Sunday episode also saw some fights between the contestants, whereas, some housemates clarified things with each other.

Sumbul Confronts Shalin

Sumbul asks Shalin what he and Tina said behind her back. Shalin informs Sumbul that everyone thinks she likes him. Sumbul also talks with Gautam about the misunderstandings with Shalin and also clarifies things with Shalin.

Sajid advises Sumbul

Sumbul tells Sajid that she never liked Shalin and Sajid advises her to think about what her father said to her.

Gautam Gets Angry at Tina

Gautam gets angry at the contestants for throwing their jackets in the garden. He also scolds Tina for doing so and Tina starts crying. Later, Gautam consoles Tina.

Gautam and Shalin's Argument

Shalin lashes out at Gautam for telling things to Sumbul and creating a misunderstanding. Gautam becomes angry and asks Shalin to stop acting like a child.

Shekhar Suman In Conversation With Contestants

Comedian-actor-host Shekhar Suman comes back to talk with the contestants on Sunday and first talks about the relationship between the contestants.

Shekhar Teases Shalin and Tina

Shekhar tells Tina that she is a great actress as she can hide her feelings well. He then asked her to repeat that she is single and ready to mingle. To this, Tina tells Shekhar that she does not want to mingle with Shalin.

Sajid's Comment on Groups and Television Stars

Shekhar talked about groupism with the contestants. Sajid Khan said that he is not a part of any group and hangs out with his roomies. He also said that successful tv stars are in a group together. This did not go well with Nimrit and Gautam.

Priyanka and MC Stan's Argument

Priyanka confronted MC Stan about bathroom cleanliness and it led to a fight between them. Later, Priyanka also got into an argument with Gori Nagori.