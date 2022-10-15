Bigg Boss 16 Oct 14 Written Update: Priyanka Offended By Soundarya's Insensitive Remark, Sumbul's Father Scolds Tina And Shalin

BIGG BOSS is back with a new season and has taken an interesting turn as some truths about the contestants get revealed. This 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode was all about drama and fun as Sumbul's father and Parineeti Chopra came into the Bigg Boss house.

In case you missed watching the new episode of Bigg Boss 16, we are here to give you updates about the show.

Salman Khan Gives a Special Task To Sajid and Abdu

Salman Khan first asks the contestants to each other labels like boring angoor, paltu pyaaz and ghamandi gaajar. Later, he asks Sajid and Abdu to smuggle some personal things from the contestants and bring them. They collect Sumbul’s photograph, Shalin’s shaker, Tina’s teddy bear, Gautam’s shoes, etc.

Salman Khan Questions Contestants

Salman tells the contestants to correctly guess the name of the other contestants who made the following remarks about them. Tina, Gautam and Sumbul get their things back after guessing correctly. Meanwhile, Shalin did not get his thing back after giving a wrong answer.

Soundarya and Priyanka's Ugly Fight

Salman revealed that Soundarya made a snarky remark about Priyanka. She said, "Ankit’s mother will kill herself when she enters her house as a daughter-in-law.” Priyanka and Ankit feel offended after hearing this. Meanwhile, Priyanka started crying while confronting Soundarya.

Sumbul's father Scolds Tina and Shalin

Sumbul's father interacts with the contestants on the stage and tells Sumbul not to be so pure-hearted. He also scolds Tina and Shalin for painting a wrong image of Sumbul and not supporting her. He thanked Gautam, Ankit and Archana for supporting her.

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu Interact With Contestants

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu promote their film 'Code Name Tiranga' at Bigg Boss. MC Stan raps a song and Abdu sings at their request. Moreover, they also played some games with the contestants.