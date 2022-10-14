Bigg Boss 16 Oct 13 Written Update: Shalin Kisses Soundarya, Archana Asked To 'Shut Up'

SALMAN KHAN's reality show 'Bigg Boss Season 16' has taken an interesting turn and the audience can witness some love stories inside the house. There is also some misunderstanding between growing between Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig and the two are not on good terms now. In case you missed watching the new episode of Bigg Boss 16, we are here to give you updates about the show.

Shalin Kisses Soundarya

Gautam tries to make Shalin jealous by flirting with Tina. Therefore, Shalin kisses Soundarya on her cheeks, which irked Gautam and he calls it cheap.

Archana- The Most Talkative Contestant

Bigg Boss asked the contestants to vote for the most talkative contestant according to them. Most contestants vote for Archana Gautam. Archana is then asked to remain silent by Bigg Boss.

Archana's Hilarious Task

Bigg Boss gives a unique task to Archana in which she has to stay silent. Whereas, Shalin is asked to be her mouthpiece for the housemates. The contestants try to sabotage Archana’s attempts to win the task.

Bigg Boss Summons Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss calls Ankit inside the confession room and encourages him to talk more.

Ankit's Confessions About the Contestants

Bigg Bos asks Ankit about his views on the housemates. To this Ankit says that Tina is strategically forming bonds and that her bond with Shalin is fake. He adds that Sumbul is lost in the house. He also says that Priyanka indulges in other people's fights.

Archana Steals Ginger

Archana takes a piece of ginger from one bedroom to her own, which causes an argument in the house.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the audience will see Bigg Boss 16's second 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar'. In the teaser, Sumbul's father warns her daughter that she is being used by the other contestants. He says, "Sumbul, jitne pure-hearted tum ho na, usse main darr gaya hu (You are pure-hearted and I am scared of it)".

He further adds, "Shalin, voh bahut pure heart ke saath tumse mili but tumne kya kiya? Tumne uska tamasha bana diya. Mujhe umeed bhi nahi thi ke aap iss tarah ki harkat karoge (Shalin, she met you with a pure heart but you made a spectacle of her. I did not even imagine that you would do something like this)."