Bigg Boss 16 Nov 8 Written Update: Sumbul Touqeer Lashes Out At Shalin Bhanot For Not Supporting Her

Bigg Boss' latest episode brought a dramatic turn with the nomination task. The nomination tasks always keep the audience intrigued as we find out who is a real friend in the Bigg Boss house. And this task also unveiled some bitter truths and friends turned into rivals.

If you missed watching Bigg Boss 16 on television, then catch up with the latest updates with the major highlight of the episode.

Sumbul and Shalin Get into an argument

Sumbul and Shalin argue with each other and Sumbul say that Shalin does not support her. She also says that she does not want to come between Shalin and Tina.

Shalin chooses Tina over Sumbul

In the task, Shalin supports Tina over Sumbul and this irks Sumbul. She confronts Shalin and says that their friendship will not be the same again. Meanwhile, Shalin also says that Sumbul has been surviving in the house because of him.

Tina says she doesn't have romantic feelings for Shalin

Tina tells Mc Stan, Abdu Rozik and some other contestants that she doesn't have any romantic feelings for Shalin Bhanot even though they are close inside the Bigg Boss house.

Abdu saves his friends

In the nomination task, Abdu is given the power to save his four favourites. He chooses Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Shiv, and MC Stan.

Priyanka, Gori and Sumbul are nominated

In the nomination task, the contestants were asked to give a rose to those whom they want to save. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer are nominated in the end.

In the previous episode, Priyanka and Nimrit got into a nasty fight over food as Priyanka complained that they were getting less and others were eating more. Their argument turned ugly and they kept taunting each other. Even though other contestants tried to calm them down, it did not help.

While things between Priyanka and Nimrit turned ugly, Nimrit and others surprised Ankit on his birthday. Later, Priyanka told Ankit that Nimrit and others did not want to surprise him but wanted to make her feel bad.

Mc Stan also got affected a lot by the fight between Nimrit and Priyanka. Priyanka consoled him and MC Stan said that he thinks everyone is fake in the house.