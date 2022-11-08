Bigg Boss 16 Nov 7 Written Update: Priyanka And Nimrit Get Into Ugly Verbal Spat Over Food

Bigg Boss' latest episode has taken a dramatic turn as the audience saw a huge fight between the contestants. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur have been against each other since the start and their rivalry has escalated even more. The house now turned into a war zone as the contestants turned up against each other and commented on each other's personal lives. Meanwhile, the misunderstandings between Priyanka and Ankit Gupta also increased.

Nimrit, Shiv and others give a birthday surprise to Ankit Gupta

It was Ankit Gupta's birthday and some contestants surprised him. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and others wake up Ankit and surprise him and give him chocolates.

Priyanka vs Nimrit

Priyanka and Nimrit get into a nasty fight over food as Priyanka complains that they are getting less and others are eating more. Their argument turned ugly and they keep taunting each other. Even though other contestants try to calm them down, it doesn't help.

Priyanka Expresses Her Disappointment To Ankit

Priyanka tells Ankit that Nimrit and others did not want to surprise him but wanted to make her feel bad. She complained that Ankit did not take her stand again when she was arguing with Nimrit. However, the two sort out their differences.

Shiv and Abdu tease Gautam and Soundarya

Gautam and Soundarya are the new love birds in the Bigg boss house and the audience loves their chemistry. Shiv and Abdu did not leave the chance to tease the two and acted like them.

Sajid vs Gori Nagori

Sajid thinks that Gori has been secretly feeding Soundarya and others. He lashes out at Gori and their fight escalated quickly and calls Gouri a “Bloody Chor”.

Priyanka consoles Mc Stan

Mc Stan got affected a lot by the fight between Nimrit and Priyanka. When Priyanka saw Mc Stan sitting alone, she tried to talk to him and console him. Mc Stan also said that he feels people in the house are fake and he doesn't want to live with them.