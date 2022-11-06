Bigg Boss 16 Nov 5 Written Update: Salman Khan Exposes Gautam Infront Of Soundarya, Priyanka And Shiv's Fight Turn Ugly

Bigg Boss' Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode always brings a lot of drama and some fun as well. Every Saturday, Salman Khan announces the name of the contestant who will get eliminated from the game. This time, three strong contenders Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer are nominated. Talking about the fun part, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal joined Salman Khan to promote their film Double XL. Meanwhile, in this episode, some contestants turn into rivals and Salman also brought a major twist to the game.

Salman Khan Exposes Gautam Vig In Front Of Soundarya Sharma

Salman first talks to three nominated contestants. Then, he shows a clip to Soundarya in which Gautam can be seen laughing with Nimrit Kaur and other contestants making fun of her. He says, "The person you were defending did not stand up for you.”

Soundarya lashes out at Gautam and cries

She later lashes out at Gautam for not defending her and says that her father would have slapped those people for making fun of her. She cries inconsolably and asks Gautam to go away.

Salman Khan calls out Gori for influencing MC Stan, Nimrit

Salman says that Gori is trying to influence MC Stan and Nimrit Kur Ahluwalia. He reveals that Gori asked Nimrit to join Gautam and Soundarya's group to make an alliance.

Nomination task with a twist

Salman Khan asked the nominated contestants to bring their trusted friends for a buzzer task to save them from elimination. If anyone will press the buzzer, then Rs 25 lakhs will be deducted from the prize money.

Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Argument

Shiv lashes out at Priyanka for getting involved with everything in the Bigg Boss house. He then shows his finger to Priyanka, which makes her angry. Other contestants try to calm them down but Shiv and Priyanka's verbal spat turns ugly. Ankit Gupta also comes in the support of Priyanka.