Bigg Boss 16 Nov 4 Written Update: Salman Khan Calls Out Sajid Khan For His Hypocrisy, Scolds Shalin Over His Chicken Issue

Bigg Boss' Shukravaar ka vaar episodes always bring a dramatic turn as host Salman Khan gives his judgements to the contestants. The actor sometimes schools the contestants for their problematic behaviour and sometimes praises them for playing well. The Friday episode also comes with a lot of fun as the contestants are usually given some tasks by the guest stars.

Shalin gets schooled over his chicken issue

Salman Khan scolds Shalin Bhanot for continuously demanding chicken from Bigg Boss. He tells Shalin that he is irritating him now and he is irritating Bigg Boss inside the house. Salman further adds that the demand for protein can be fulfilled with other food items too.

Abdu Rozik is the new captain

MC Stan and Gori Nagori get disqualified from the captaincy task and Abdu becomes the captain. He distributes tasks and house duties to the contestants.

Archana Gautam creates a ruckus over her clothes

Archana creates an issue over the shortage of clothes and cries. She also locks herself in the washroom and cries and accuses the makers of not sending her clothes. Later, Salman also explains to her that her belongings have been sent.

Salman calls Sajid Khan a hypocrite

Salman talks about Sajid's aggressive behaviour towards Gautam Vig last week. He also addresses that Sajid can not be seen in the Bigg Boss house and what he is even doing. Salman calls Sajid a hypocrite for his behaviour towards Gautam last week. He called out his double Standards for changing his stance quickly.

Gautam and Soundarya talk about their relationship

Gautam and Soundarya discuss their relationship, and Gautam says that they can explore their relationship outside the house as well.

Gori's accusations on Tina and Nimrit

Gori tells Gautam and Soundarya that Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are trying to create misunderstandings in their relationship.

Last week, Bigg boss gave a task to the contestants to nominate each other. Soundarya nominated Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Tina Datta, Mc Stan nominated Sumbul Touqeer Khan, whereas, Sumbul nominated Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. Shalin nominated Priyanka and vice-versa and the two got into a major argument. Gori Nagori nominated Archana and Shalin. In the end, Soundarya, Archana and Sumbul became the nominated contestants of this week and one of them will get eliminated.