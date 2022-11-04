Bigg Boss 16 Nov 3 Written Update: Abdu Rozik Leads Captaincy Race, Shalin Bhanot Continues Drama Over Chicken And More

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 3 Written Update: Abdu Rozik leads in the race to become the new captain of the house.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ November 3 episode was an exciting one, with audiences’ witnessing the captaincy battle, catfight and relationship drama all in one day. Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma’s relationship continues to grab eyeballs , with fellow housemates claiming the relationship to be ‘fake’ and ‘just for cameras’.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got into a huge argument with Archana Gautam over maintaining hygiene inside the kitchen. The race to become the next captain of the house became more interesting, with Bigg Boss giving special powers to ex-captains.

Here are the top updates from ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Day 33:

Race To Become New Captain

Bigg Boss announced the task to become the new captain of the house. Four ex-captains of the house, namely Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Gautam Vig were given powers to eliminate contestants from the captaincy race.

The contestants who wished to be captain had to pitch for themselves in front of the ex-captains to win the captaincy.

Clash Between Shalin Bhanot And Gautam Vig

Another day, another fight between friends become foes Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Singh Vig. Tina Datta requests Gautam to allow her to be captain, but instead he eliminates her from the race.

Shalin loses his temper and starts abusing Gautam. The two then got into a huge fight.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Archana Gautam’s Catfight

During lunch, an argument takes place between Priyanka and Archana when the former accuses the Haryanvi dancer of not maintaining hygiene inside the kitchen.

Shalin vs Bigg Boss

Shalin Bhanot continues to nag Bigg Boss with his demands for extra chicken. Bigg Boss then reprimands Shalin by saying that no separate chicken packets will be given to him.

At the end of the episode, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were the only ones left in the captaincy race. The new captain will be declared on ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ episode.