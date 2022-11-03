Bigg Boss 16 Nov 2 Written Updates: Ankit Gupta Fights With Priyanka Chahar, Gautam Vig, Soundarya’s Court Trial And More

‘Bigg Boss 16’ Day 33 saw housemates Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma prove their relationship to the other contestants and housemates with a trial. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were seen getting into an argument yet again. Gautam Vig also called out Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship as fake.

Take a look at all the highlights and updates from ‘Bigg Boss 16’ November 2 episode:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta Get Into An Argument

All does not seem to be well between ‘Udaariyaan’ stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. The duo have been having arguments regularly. On Wednesday’s episode, Priyanka and Ankit got into a disagreement, after which Priyanka was seen sobbing inconsolably in front of Sajid Khan.

Ankit went on to say that he will reveal all her secrets in front of the cameras and the argument turns huge. Sajid Khan tried to pacify the situation by telling Priyanka that Ankit really loves her.

Priyanka tells Sajid that she and Ankit did not speak for 5 months and so she goes to Ankit to mend ways.

Ankit Gupta then apologizes to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and the two make up.

Gautam Vig And Soundarya Sharma’s Court Trial

Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma faced a fake court trial in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house to prove their relationship to fans and housemates. Ankit Gupta and Gori Nagori judge the arguments made by MC Stan and declare him the winner by saying that the relationship between Gautam and Soundarya is real.

Bigg Boss Changed The Verdict

Bigg Boss lashed out at Ankit and Gori and asked them why they judged Stan the winner when he made no such efforts at all. Bigg Boss fires the judges and starts his own trial. The new trial begins with Bigg Boss claiming that Gautam fakes his friendship with Shalin for footage.

Shalin is called as a witness against Gautam while Nimrit acts as the prosecutor on the case. The ‘Choti Sardarrni’ star is then declared as the winner.

Shalin Bhanot And Gautam Vig At Loggerheads Again

Shalin tells Gautam that his friendship is fake. Gautam says that Shalin is faking his love anglel with Tina Datta.