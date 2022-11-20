Bigg Boss 16 Nov 19 Written Update: Salman Says Sumbul Is Obsessed With Shalin, Other Contestants Agree

Bigg Boss' Shanivaar Ka Episode bring a lot of twist and turns and drama as host Salman Khan confronts the contestants about what they did in the past sweek. This episode turned heated as Salman schooled the contestants for getting involved in Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan's fight. There were some fun moments as well because Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Alhawat joined the contestants and Salman Khan for some fun.

Tina Says Shalin Loves Her

As things between Tina and Shalin become heated, Sumbul is also affected. Sumbul tells Tina that she didn't tell Shalin that he should not talk to her. Tina becomes angry and says that Sumbul is attached to Shalin like a cello tape and did not even give her private time to talk. She adds that Shalin loves her and Sumbul is taking advantage of their fights.

Salman schools Sumbul for getting involved in Shalin's fight

Salman first asks the contestants who reacted wrongly in Shalin and MC Stan's fight and Tina takes Sumbul's name. Salman agrees with Tina and questions Sumbul about it. Other contestants also agree that Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin. Salman also agrees with the contestants, but Shalin says that he sees Sumbul as a friend and she is 20 years younger than him.

Salman comments on Shain and MC Stan's fight

Salman says that MC Stan and Shalin's fight was completely unnecessary. Salman Khan scolds Stan for abusing Shalin and trying to attack him.

Tina and Shalin clear up their misunderstanding

Tina and Shalin try to sort out the issues between them and hug each other.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the house

Salman welcomes Ayushman Khurana and Jaideep Ahlawat on the Bigg Boss stage. The two promote their upcoming movie 'An Action Hero' and give an interesting task to the contestants.

Salman confronts Priyanka

Salman first asks Priyanka about her career and work experience. He then tells Priyanka that Bigg Boss is not answerable to her questions.