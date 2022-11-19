Bigg Boss 16 Nov 18 Written Update: Shalin Decides To Exit The Show, Priyanka And Shiv Argue Again

Bigg Boss' Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode brought some dramatic moments as a fight turned the house into a war zone. The contestants turned against each other to play their game and stood up for themselves. Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare get into an ugly fight which turned violent and the environment inside the house has affected everyone.

Sumbul cries because of Mc Stan and Shalin's fight

Sumbul cries in front of Soundarya as she gets affected because of the fight between Mc Stan and Shalin. She says she wants to go home and Soundarya consoles her.

Shalin, Priyanka and Ankit team up

Shalin demands the elimination of either Mc Stan or Shiv. Ankit and Priyanka support him and say that they will also leave the house if Stan or Shiv won't get eliminated.

Shalin Decides To Voluntarily Exit

Shalin tells Bigg Boss that he wants to exit the show and says that either Shiv and MC Stan should go from the show, or he'll go. After Bigg Boss asks Shalin whether he wants to stay in the show or not, Shalin says that he wants to take a voluntary exit. Later, Bigg Boss announces that Shalin has decided to take a voluntary exit from the show.

Tina supports Stan

Tina supports Mc Stan in front of Sajid and others. She says that Stan was provoked and that's why he became violent.

Priyanka and Shiv get into an ugly verbal spat

Shiv and Priyanka get into a fight as well as the latter support Shalin. They call each other shameless and get into a big argument. Shiv also drags Priyanka's parents into the argument and she becomes infuriated. Priyanka also calls Shiv a goon.

The big fights in the latest episode were caused when Mc Stan asked Shalin not to touch Tina's feet as she was hurt. The fight escalated quickly when the other contestants got involved as well.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, Gautam Vig will get eliminated this week. However, the viewers have to find out on Sunday.