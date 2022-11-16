  • News
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 15 Written Update: Priyanka And Archana Get Into Ugly Verbal Spat, Ankit Warns Archana

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors television channel. This week, Tina, Gautam, Shalin and Soundarya are nominated.

By Simran Srivastav
Wed, 16 Nov 2022 07:39 AM IST
Minute Read
Image Courtesy: Colors tv/Twitter

Bigg Boss' Tuesday episode brings many twists and turns as the nomination task turns the house into a war zone. The contestants turn against each other to win the task and save themselves from elimination. In this episode as well, the contestants played their mind games and did their best to save themselves from the nominations.

If you missed watching the Bigg Boss 16 on televidion, then catch up with the latest updates.  

An argument between Nimrit and Archana over ration

Nimrit asks Archana for the extra roti but Archana refuses. This led to a heated argument between the two.

An ugly verbal spat between Archana and Priyanka

Archana and Priyanka lock horns once again and Archana brings Priyanka's parents into the conversation. She says 'Maa Baap ne kuch nahi sikhaya kya' and 'Haraam ka kha le'. 

Ankit warns Archana

Ankit asks Archana to watch her words and then tells Priyanka to not talk to Archana ever again. He also tells Priyanka that he will stop talking to her if she will speak with Archana again.

Nomination Task

Soundarya nominates Tina, Shalin nominates Gautam, Priyanka nominates Shalin and Tina nominates Soundarya. In the end, Tina, Gautam, Shalin and Soundarya become the nominated contestants of the week.

Bigg Boss celebrates Shalin's birthday

Bigg boss calls Shalin to the confession room and gives him chicken as a birthday surprise.

In the previous episode, Bigg Boss announced that Sajid Khan is the new captain of the house. Some contestants called the decision unfair, whereas some contestants were happy. Whereas, Tina became angry with Sajid because he preferred Abdu over Shalin and Tina in the captaincy task. She added that she wasn't given any benefits despite supporting Sajid.

Also in the captaincy task, while talking to Priyanka, Soundarya said that Nimrit is the most unhygienic person in the house. She further added that she will reveal something after taking off the microphone.

