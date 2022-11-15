Bigg Boss 16 Nov 14 Written Update: Sajid Khan Is The New Captain, Tina Says She Will Never Trust Sajid

Bigg Boss' Monday episode brings a lot of drama as the captaincy task turns the house into a war zone. The contestants turn against each other to win the task and save themselves from elimination. As the new captain gets elected, some contestants are happy, whereas, some express their displeasure.

An argument between Gautam and Soundarya

Gautam and Soundarya get into a heated argument in the kitchen. The two do not even have their breakfast after their argument becomes serious.

Shalin gets relief from his punishment

Shalin was banned by Bigg Boss from becoming the captain. In the episode, Bigg Boss informed him that he is now eligible to compete for the captaincy position.

Captaincy task

Sajid Khan is elected to serve as the house's tour guide. In the task, he has to give two contestants a tour of the house and also has to describe the character traits of the other housemates.

Soundarya calls Nimrit unhygienic

While talking to Priyanka, Soundarya says that Nimrit is the most unhygienic person in the house. She further adds that by she will reveal something after taking off the microphone.

Sajid Khan is the new captain

Bigg Boss announces that Sajid Khan is the new captain of the house. Some contestants called the decision unfair, whereas some contestants were happy.

Tina and Sajid Argue

Tina becomes angry with Sajid because he preferred Abdu over Shalin and Tina in the captaincy task. She adds that she wasn't given any benefits despite supporting Sajid.

In the previous episode, Archana Gautam returned to the Bigg Boss house and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma get excited to see her. Whereas, Sajid Khan opposed Archana's entry into the Bigg Boss house, whereas Priyanka defended her.

Shiv and Archana patch up

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talked about her mental health struggles in the previous episode. She revealed that she is claustrophobic. She told Mc Stan and Shiv that she had depression for over a year and breaks down.