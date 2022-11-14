Bigg Boss 16 Nov 13 Written Update: Nimrit Reveals She Had Depression, Archana Returns

Bigg Boss' Sunday episode was filled with laughter and tears as Shekhar Suman returned with the Bigg Bulletin segment. Meanwhile, Archana Gautam also returned to the house after being evicted for hitting Shiv. Some contestants were happy with her return, while some were visibly upset. Nimrit also got real about her mental health issues and revealed that she had depression for over a year.

Archana Gautam Returns to the house

As Archana returns to the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma get excited to see her.

Sajid Khan is against Archana

Sajid Khan opposes Archana's entry into the Bigg Boss house, whereas Priyanka defends her. Tina and Mc Stan also express their displeasure on Archana's return.

Shiv and Archana patch up

Archana hugs Shiv and apologizes to him for hurting him. Tina, Sajid and the other contestants did not seem happy with that.

Contestants celebrate Children's day

Three children enter Bigg Boss to celebrate Children's day with the contestants. They win over the contestants with their cuteness.

Shekhar Suman is back with Bigg Bulletin

Shekhar Suman roasts the contestants and talks about Ankit being quiet, Sumbul crying and Soundarya-Gautam's relationship.

Contestants give opinions on each other

Ankit says that MC Stan works on Shiv's opinions. Nimrit says that Gautam is directionless. Then, Shalin and Gautam get into an argument again. Shiv calls Priyanka paapi gudiya.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talks about her mental health

Nimrit tells Bigg Boss that she is claustrophobic and also exhausted in the house. She cries and says that people think she is weak because she cries. Later, she tells Mc Stan and Shiv that she had depression for over a year and breaks down.

In the previous episode, Salman questioned the contestants about Archana and Shiv's fight and they give their opinions. For the unversed, Shiv and Archana got into a major argument last week and their fight turned physical when Archana pushed Shiv. The contestants started demanding Archana's eviction from the house and she was asked to leave the house of Bigg Boss. Whereas Archana was seen sitting in the activity area and Salman scolded her for hitting Shiv.