Bigg Boss 16 Nov 12 Written Update: Gori Nagori Gets Evicted, Archana Gautam Returns

Bigg Boss' Shanivaar ka vaar episode brought a major twist as Archana Gautam, who got evicted last week, was seen inside the Bigg Boss house. Meanwhile, the episode was also filled with fun and laughter as Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon joined the contestants.

Gori Nagori gets evicted

Salman Khan pranks the contestants that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going to leave the house. This comes out as a shock for everyone and Ankit Gupta becomes emotional. The nominated contestants were Gori, Priyanka and Sumbul. In the end, Salman announced that Gori will be evicted.

Salman Khan's Advise for Priyanka and Ankit

Salman told Priyanka and Ankit, who share a close bond, that their friendship is coming in the way of their game. He also talked about what their equation is looking like to the viewers.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the house

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon join Salman Khan to promote their film Bhediya. They dance to Salman's hit songs and entertain the audience.

Varun and Kriti join the contestants

After talking with Salman Khan, Varun and Kriti join the housemates and entertain them. They give them some activities and tasks to lighten up the mood of the house.

Salman asks contestants about Shiv and Archana's fight

Salman questioned the contestants about Archana and Shiv's fight and they give their opinions. For the unversed, Shiv and Archana got into a major argument last week and their fight turned physical when Archana pushed Shiv. The contestants started demanding Archana's eviction from the house and she was asked to leave the house by the Bigg Boss.

Salman asked Shiv about provoking Archana

Salman Khan asked the contestants what happened between Shiv and Archana and also confronted Shiv about provoking Archana.

Salman scolds Archana

Archana was seen sitting in the activity area and Salman scolded her for hitting Shiv. There have been speculations that Archana will return to the Bigg Boss house.