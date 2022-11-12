Bigg Boss 16 Nov 11 Written Update: Salman Khan Asks Priyanka And Ankit About Their Relationship Status

Bigg Boss' latest episode brought a dramatic turn as Salman Khan gave some reality check to the contestants. Meanwhile, the house turned into a fun zone as Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone interacted with the contestants and brought some interesting tasks. Meanwhile, we also saw Salman Khan confronting the contestants about their game.

MC Stan's opinion on Shalin

MC Stan tells Shiv that he feels Shalin gets jealous when someone gets close to Tina. Shiv agrees with his point.

Gautam and Soundarya's arguments

Despite their on-and-off relationship, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma have always supported each other. However, this time, Soundarya and Gautam got into an argument. Gautam feels that Soundarya is too judgemental and also became emotional in front of Sajid. Later, Soundarya apologizes to Gautam for her rude behaviour.

Priyanka and Tina argue over kitchen duties

Priyanka argues with Tina in the kitchen and says that Tina is very bossy.

Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone in the house

Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone interact with the contestants to promote their upcoming reality show MTV Splitsvilla. They give some friendly tasks to the contestants and ask them to do a dance face-off. Gori and Shalin compete against each other and Gori win the dance completion. Then, things turn hilarious when Ankit gives a lap dance to Arjun.

Mc Stan and Shiv get into an argument with Priyanka and Ankit

Gautam and Soundarya talked about Mc Stan being a liar in the Bigg Boss house. Later, Stan and Shiv get into a heated argument with Ankit and Priyanka.

Salman Khan asks Priyanka and Ankit to label their relationship status

Salman asks Priyanka and Ankit about their relationship status, to which both of them reply that they are just friends. He tells Priyanka that from the outside, it seems as if she is not allowing Ankit to play his own game. Salman advises them to play their own game and also makes it clear to the viewers about their relationship status.