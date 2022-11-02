Bigg Boss 16 Nov 1 Written Update: Priyanka, Ankit Got Into A Major Argument, Shalin And Priyanka's Verbal Spat Turned Ugly

Bigg Boss has taken a dramatic turn as the nomination task increased the rivalry between the contestants. The house had turned chaotic after Gautam Vig chose the captaincy over the ration and the contestants went against him. The best friends and fan favourites Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta also got into their biggest argument in this episode. Meanwhile, Priyanka and Shalin Bhanot also got into an ugly verbal spat.

Read the highlights of Bigg Boss 16's latest episode to know what happened:

Nominations

Bigg boss gave the task to the contestants to nominate each other. Soundarya nominated Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Tina Datta, Mc Stan nominated Sumbul Touqeer Khan, whereas, Sumbul nominated Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. Shalin nominated Priyanka and vice-versa and the two got into a major argument. Gori Nagori nominated Archana and Shalin. In the end, Soundarya, Archana and Sumbul became the nominated contestants for this week.

Priyanka vs Shalin

Abdu was teasing Shalin for demanding more chicken and was joking around him. This made Priyanka laugh and Shalin got offended. Shalin got into a major argument with Priyanka for making fun of him, whereas, Priyanka clarified that she was only laughing at Abdu's joke. Ankit Gupta supported Priyanka and also got into an argument with Shalin.

Priyanka and Ankit's Argument

Priyanka and Ankit also got into an argument as the latter asked the former to let go of the matter and not to stretch the argument. Priyanka felt bad after hearing this and started crying.

Gautam and Soundarya Argue

Gautam changes the kitchen duties and asks Archana if she can prepare the lunch. Soundarya questions Gautam why he has changed his duties according to Archana. The two got into an argument over this and Soundarya cries because Gautam did not support her.

Gautam Got Fired As Captain

Gautam, who became captain last week, will get fired from his position. In the promo, Bigg Boss stated that he is not doing his duties properly and spoke English as well, which is not allowed.