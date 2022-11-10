Bigg Boss 16 Nov 9 Written Update: Abdu’s Captaincy Put To Test, Priyanka-Ankit Call Him ‘Biased’ And More

Abdu Rozik, who has become a fan-favorite contestant inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house, became the captain last week. On Wednesday’s episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Abdu’s captaincy was put to test as housemates were given a task to rate the captain.

Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare got into a huge fight. The duo’s intense argument soon turned physical and other housemates intervened between Archana and Shiv.

Take a look at the highlights and top updates from the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ day 38:

Abdu Rozik Rated As Captain

While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare were amongst those who gave the ‘Burgir’ sensation full points, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta alleged that Abdu is ‘biased’ and assigned less work and duties to his favorites in the house.

Archana Gautam too fared Abdu Rozik very low which made the captain’s mood go off. She also said that Abdu keeps sleeping all the time and isn’t an effective captain.

Sajid Khan intervenes when Archana calls Abdu a ‘foreigner’ and tells her that Abdu is a guest in their country and she shouldn’t say such things.

Huge Fight Between Shiv Thakare And Archana Gautam

A huge argument between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam took place, with the two making personal remarks at each other. The fight escalated quickly and turned physical. Reportedly, Archana was made to exit the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house at 3:00 AM by ‘Bigg Boss’ for getting physical with a contestant during a fight.

Sajid Khan Lashes Out At Gori

Sajid Khan and Gori Nagori got into a war of words as Gori thought the filmmaker ignored her. The duo’s matter gets resolved, but Sajid then gets into an argument with Archana Gautam, who hears Sajid calling Gori ‘dancer’ in a derogatory way.

Archana is then called into the confession room by ‘Bigg Boss’ to know what happened. Sajid Khan clarifies that his intentions weren’t wrong and he didn’t mean to demean any profession.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs everyday on Colors TV and Voot.