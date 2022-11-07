Bigg Boss 16 Nov 6 Written Update: Sumbul Touqeer Loses Her Temper As Archana Gautam Drags Her Father Into Argument

Bigg Boss' weekend ka vaar episode has taken a dramatic turn as the audience saw a huge fight between the contestants. The house turned into a war zone as the contestants turned up against each other and commented on each other's personal lives.

Read the highlights of Bigg Boss 16's latest episode to know what happened:

Contestants lose Rs 25 lakh price money

Salman Khan asked Sajid, Gautam and Gautam to save Soundarya, Gori and Sumbul. To do this, they have to press the buzzers in front of them but they will lose the prize money of Rs 25 lakhs. The nominated contestants get saved and there was no elimination this week.

Sumbul Touqeer and Archana Gautam get into an ugly fight

Sumbul and Archana start fighting in the middle of the night and the latter dragged Sumbul's father as well. Archana first confronted Sumbul for revealing the details of their conversation with Salman Khan to the contestants and also took a jibe at her career.

The contestants get involved in Sumbul and Archana's fight

The fight grew bigger after Archana dragged Sumbul's father as well, which infuriated Sumbul. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot took Sumbul's side as well. Soundarya also came when Archana started talking about Gautam and her relationship.

Abdu Rozik becomes angry at housemates for not cleaning

Abdu asks the housemates to clean the house but becomes irritated when they don't do their work properly.

Shekhar Suman in the house

Shekhar Suman interacts with the contestants and roasts them as well. He pokes fun at Ankit for not talking and also talks about Shalin's chicken issue.

Nimrit Kaur, Abdu Rozik, rapper MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Gautam Vig, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare and Gori Nagori are the contestants left inside the house. Meanwhile, SreejitaDe and Manya Singh got eliminated previously.