Bigg Boss 16 Nov 30 Written Update: Love Is In The Air For Shalin And Tina; BB Reminds Outside Feedbacks Are Forbidden

Bigg Boss 16 recently saw the entry of two wild-card contestants bringing more drama and blather inside the house. Now, with each episode, the dynamics between the inmates are becoming more complicated and for some, the house intimacy is on the brink of turning into new pages of attachments.

BB inmates determined to maintain their on-off relationships

The episode starts with the Bigg Boss anthem where soon small conversations and fights take place. Soundarya disclosed that Archana's friendship is now becoming solely uncomfortable as she is pulling her game down.

Stan and Shalin's fight becomes a topic of conversation between Sunny, Bunty, and Sajid, and Priyanka finds herself on the verge of crying. Priyanka discloses she misses Ankit and feels emotionally and physically drained as both are not having any conversations with each other adding that she is also not able to sleep without him.

Tina and Shalin find comfort in each other

Sajid steps forward and instigates Tina for revealing her true feelings to Shalin, while Tina starts replying in English to which she is interrupted by BB to speak in Hindi. Sajid then discusses his conversation with Tina to Shalin where again Shalin is seen talking in English to which he also gets a scolding from BB.

Shalin finally goes ahead and confesses to Tina that he likes her, and asks her to trust him to make the BB house a beautiful place for her. Tina reciprocates her feelings by demanding a hug from Shalin later on.

BB reminds inmates for asking outside feedback

The golden boys appreciate Abdu for his participation in the game where they tell him that the whole of India loves him. Abud shows his gratitude. As Tina, Shalin, Archana, Priyanka, and Ankit go ahead and ask the golden boys for outside feedback, they also simultaneously answer.



BB soon becomes furious at the contestants reminding them that this is against the rules and quotes that the audience would be highly disappointed by their moves. The golden boys and the rest of the inmates all apologize severely to BB and on camera to the audience.

Distribution of Ration

Bigg Boss asks the inmates to meet in the garden area where Nimrit being the captain is asked to rank the contestants from 1-11 leaving the golden boys, based on their performances.

Nimrit gives rank 1 to Shiv, Soundarya receives the 2 positions, whereas Abdu, Archana, and Sajid at 3rd, 4th, and 5th positions. She then calls out the 6th position for Priyanka, the 7th and 8th position for Shalin and Tina, and whereas, 9th and 10th ranks for Stan and Sumbul. Keeping the 11th rank for Ankit.

Followed by a cheer for Ankit to boost his confidence, the ration amounts are given respectively. Ankit cheers himself for only landing up once in the nominations and getting the last rank, calling out on Nimrit. Lastly, Ankit and Priyanka manage to sort things out apologizing individually.

Bigg Boss 16 started on October 1, completing 2 months today. The show is telecasted every day on ColorsTV at 10:00 PM.